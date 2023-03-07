National Youth Fest: Rangoli high for Ludhiana factory worker’s daughter

Charting her own course through incessant hard work, a little encouragement from her school and a slight stroke of luck, 20-year-old Rangoli artist Neelam Kumari brought laurels to the Ramgarhia Girls College by securing second position at the national-level inter-varsity youth fest held in Bengaluru on February 27.

Ramgarhia Girls College student Neelam Kumari. (HT Photo)

Recalling the start of the youngster’s journey, head of the college’s fine arts department Guru Tarvinder Kaur said, “Neelam came to me for youth festival auditions in her first year of graduation. At the time, I had almost let her go as she showcased an average design. But coincidentally, because there were very few entries under this category I decided to give her a chance.”

“During her training sessions, she would religiously follow my instructions, would show up early in the morning and relentlessly practise till late evening. Today, I’m overjoyed and thrilled that our tireless efforts have borne fruit. And I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to mentor such a sincere student who has made us so proud,” Kaur added, beaming with pride.

Third of her four siblings, Kumari is the first from her family to make it to college for higher education in view of financial distress. Her father, a factory worker, and mother, a daily wager, initially reluctant to send their daughter for such activities.

“Principal Jaspaul Kaur personally counselled her parents and told them how important this opportunity was for their daughter to bloom and to showcase her talent before the world,” another teacher, Tajinder Kaur said.

Neelam Kumari, who aspires to be a fashion designer, credited her success to the support from her college and mentors, said, “I am grateful to my teachers for having tremendous faith in me, their support gave wings to my creativity and thus I was able to work magic with my colours”.

Previously, Kumari had finished atop the podium at the inter-college youth festival in 2021 and the inter-zonal competition (north region) in 2021.