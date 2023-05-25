Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teen accused in Dhanas accident case seeks barrack away from hardcore criminals

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
May 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

A national-level shooter, accused Paramvir is a BA first-year student at SD College, where he got admission under sports quota

Paramvir Singh Dhola, 19, the youth driving the Volkswagen Beetle that claimed the life of three and left four others injured in Dhanas on May 17, has moved two applications in court, seeking a barrack away from hardcore criminals and stating that he doesn’t want to sit in his May 26 exam as he is “mentally disturbed”.

Paramvir Singh Dhola, 19, was driving the Volkswagen Beetle that claimed the life of three and left four others injured in Dhanas on May 17. (HT File Photo)

A national-level shooter, Paramvir is a BA first-year student at SD College, where he got admission under sports quota. After remaining in police remand for three days since his arrest on May 20, he was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody by the court of judicial magistrate first class.

He is facing a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If proven, the charge is punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

On May 17, the teenager’s red Beetle (PB23-J-0001) had first rammed into a motorcycle before hitting six people present on the roadside, claiming the lives of Rajwanti, 52, Mustafa Ansari, 23, and Vimlesh, 50.

Earlier, the accused had filed an application, seeking permission to sit in his BA exam on May 26. But on Wednesday, he sought withdrawal of the application through a fresh plea.

The application mentioned,.“Paramvir has remained in custody since May 20 and due to this, he is mentally disturbed and has not prepared for his exams. In these circumstances, he doesn’t want to appear in his examinations scheduled on May 26.”

In another application, moved by defence counsel Sunil Gill, it was requested to provide Paramvir medical facility, including proper bedding due to his disc problem, as he had suffered a spinal injury in 2018. It was also requested to provide him a barrack away from hardcore criminals, as he is a “young boy”. The case is now listed for June 7.

