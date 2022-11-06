Nat’l baseball championship: Punjab girls secure win in round 2

Day 2 of the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship saw participation of 12 matches teams from various different states on Saturday. The championship is being held at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala.

In the second round of girls’ matches, teams from Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana emerged victorious beating Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

In the boys’ games, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh won their matches beating Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Gujarat.

As many as 16 teams from different states of the country are participating in the tournament which will conclude on November 8.