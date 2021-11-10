Navjot Kaur slams Punjab Congress MLAs for not speaking up on government appointments

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The names of those mentioned in the report should be disclosed and punishment should be meted out to them, says former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday targeted the 40 party MLAs, who had spoken against the then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, for not voicing their concern over senior government appointments.

“Punjab has become infamous for drugs. The court is telling the state government that the report on drugs should be opened. The names of those mentioned in the report should be disclosed and punishment should be meted out to them. Why did we oust Captain Amarinder Singh if we were to do the same thing? Why are the 40 MLAs not speaking up now?” Kaur questioned after handing over 10 fogging machines in the Amritsar East constituency represented by her husband in the assembly.

Her statement came hours before Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that he had accepted the resignation of APS Deol as advocate general (AG).

“A capable person should be appointed AG on the basis of merit. How can a person who secured bail for Sumedh Singh Saini (one of the accused in the Behbal Kalan firing incident) ensure punishment to the former director general of police? Legally, he is not allowed to appear in court in the case,” she said.

She praised the Channi government for slashing electricity tariffs and bringing reforms in the transport department.

