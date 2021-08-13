Navjot Sidhu hints at contesting assembly polls from Amritsar East segment

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hinted at contesting the upcoming assembly elections from the Amritsar East constituency.

This comes amid speculations about his intention to contest from Patiala, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s hometown.

Sidhu, who visited his constituency for the inauguration of development works to the tune of ₹42 crore, said he would never leave the holy city that made his family win six times. “People of Amritsar embraced me wholeheartedly. I am ready to sacrifice everything for this land. I owe a lot to this city. We won’t be able to repay this debt even if 21 generations of our family try to do so,” said Sidhu while addressing a gathering at Verka where his team and the district administration filled forms for providing pucca houses.”

It was Sidhu’s maiden visit to his segment after he was appointed the state Congress chief.

“People say an election is fought by spending ₹8 to ₹15 crore. I have fought five elections from Amritsar by spending only ₹47 lakh. I consider the people of Amritsar my lord,” Sidhu said.

About development in the constituency, the cricketer-turned-politician said one can compare works during the 10-year tenure of his and his wife with the previous regimes. “We have spent huge funds to develop our constituency,” he added.

“In the upcoming assembly session, all the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private players will be annulled. People who have been paying ₹12 to 17 for per unit of electricity will get the same at ₹3 to 5,” he added.

“There will be no compromise with those involved in drug smuggling. A resolution will be brought in the session to make public the police’s report on drugs,” he added.

The Congress government in Punjab will also enact the state’s own laws to counter the Centre’s anti-farm laws.