Chandigarh News / Navjot Sidhu meets Congress leaders Soni, Aujla in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Navjot Sidhu meets Congress leaders Soni, Aujla in Amritsar

Besides other issues, Navjot Sidhu discussed the matter of mayoral post of Amritsar with the Congress leaders
Navjot Sidhu meets Congress leaders Soni, Aujla in Amritsar (HT File)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday held a meeting with the party leaders here, including former deputy chief minister O P Soni and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

Besides, Soni and Aujla, others who attended the meeting include former minister Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Sunil Dutti, Jugal Kishore Sharma, city party president Ashwani Pappu and Congress leader Madan Lal Dhingra.

“This was a meeting of party leaders who contested the recently held assembly elections and some other leaders of Amritsar, not of any individual,” Aujla said.

“Certain matters, including mayoral post of Amritsar, were discussed in the meeting,” he said.

Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu switched from Congress to AAP before the elections. He managed to induct several Congress councillors in the AAP to ensure continuation of his services as mayor.

