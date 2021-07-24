Navjot Sidhu’s political innings

February 2004 Enters politics by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wins parliamentary election from Amritsar in April, defeating Congress stalwart RL Bhatia.

January 2007 Gets re-elected as an MP from Amritsar in the bypoll necessitated by his resignation after conviction in a road rage case.

May 2009 Wins Amritsar Lok Sabha seat again.

April 2014 BJP denies him ticket to make way for senior leader Arun Jaitley who loses to Capt Amarinder Singh. Sidhu calls himself Jaitley’s protégé, but doesn’t turn up for his poll campaigning.

April 2016 BJP nominates him to Rajya Sabha.

July 2016 Quits Rajya Sabha membership.

September 2016 Forms a political front Awaaz-e-Punjab.

January 2017 Joins Congress party ahead of the state polls in Punjab. Successfully contests from Amritsar East assembly constituency to become the local bodies and tourism minister in the Amarinder Singh cabinet

August 2018 Attends Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan PM; courts controversy by hugging Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

July 2019 Resigns from Punjab cabinet after he was divested of the portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle. He was made power minister which he refused to accept.

April 2021 Re-emerges on the political scene and starts criticising the state government for unkept promises.

July 2021 Takes charge as Punjab Congress president.