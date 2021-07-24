Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navjot Sidhu’s political innings
chandigarh news

Navjot Sidhu’s political innings

February 2004 Enters politics by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wins parliamentary election from Amritsar in April, defeating Congress stalwart RL Bhatia
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu (HT Photo)

February 2004 Enters politics by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wins parliamentary election from Amritsar in April, defeating Congress stalwart RL Bhatia.

January 2007 Gets re-elected as an MP from Amritsar in the bypoll necessitated by his resignation after conviction in a road rage case.

May 2009 Wins Amritsar Lok Sabha seat again.

April 2014 BJP denies him ticket to make way for senior leader Arun Jaitley who loses to Capt Amarinder Singh. Sidhu calls himself Jaitley’s protégé, but doesn’t turn up for his poll campaigning.

April 2016 BJP nominates him to Rajya Sabha.

July 2016 Quits Rajya Sabha membership.

September 2016 Forms a political front Awaaz-e-Punjab.

January 2017 Joins Congress party ahead of the state polls in Punjab. Successfully contests from Amritsar East assembly constituency to become the local bodies and tourism minister in the Amarinder Singh cabinet

August 2018 Attends Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan PM; courts controversy by hugging Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

July 2019 Resigns from Punjab cabinet after he was divested of the portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle. He was made power minister which he refused to accept.

April 2021 Re-emerges on the political scene and starts criticising the state government for unkept promises.

July 2021 Takes charge as Punjab Congress president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP