Navjot Singh Sidhu’s letter to Amarinder on farmers’ issues is a publicity stunt: Aam Aadmi Party

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the letter written by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the farmers’ issues was a publicity stunt.

In a press statement, the Aam Aami Party (AAP) MLA said the Congress leaders, particularly Sidhu, were acting as if they were in the opposition. Sidhu should now stop playing the “letter game” on the problems of the farmers and other issues and work to get them resolved from his government. “The state Congress chief remembered reforms in the agriculture sector such as getting the farmers out of the cropping cycle as the elections approached,” the AAP leader said.

Cheema questioned if Sidhu could not come up with any concrete promise or policy from the ruling Congress in his meeting with the farmers’ leaders, then what did he do there. “If the AAP could decide to give support after listening to the views of farmers during the meeting, why couldn’t Sidhu do so?” he asked.

Hitting out at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the AAP leader said he did not fulfill any of his promises to farmers who had to wage a struggle against the state government, like the Union government, on their demands related to sugarcane price and procurement of crops from mandis. “Sidhu gets publicity by writing a letter, but the issues of farmers remain unresolved,” Cheema said, asking the PPCC president to give up drama and play the role of leader of the ruling party. He also said that Amarinder had lost the trust of his MLAs and ministers and should immediately resign from his post.