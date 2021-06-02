Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘missing’ posters surface in Amritsar

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress MLA from Amritsar East, appeared in Delhi before the party’s three-member committee, constituted to resolve infighting in the state unit ahead of the assembly elections, posters announcing that he had gone missing surfaced in his constituency.

The posters with Sidhu’s photo announced a reward of ₹50,000 for finding the former minister.

The posters were pasted on the walls of a dozen houses and on electricity poles in the Rasoolpur area of Amritsar East constituency on Wednesday morning. Residents, however, said they had nothing to do with the matter.

Taking ownership for the posters, Anil Vashisht, who runs local NGO Baba Deep Singh Lok Sewa Society, said, “Sidhu’s constituency is littered with garbage. People have been living in hell here. Ever since the Covid restrictions were imposed, people of his constituency haven’t seen him.”

“Amritsar residents made him an MP and then MLA, but he has done nothing for the holy city. When he was elected as MP from Amritsar, youngsters had expectations from him. Residents have been complaining that Sidhu never bothered to listen to them and redress their grievances.”

Sidhu has been accusing Capt Amarinder Singh of shielding the Badal family in the sacrilege and police firing cases of 2015. He has blamed the chief minister for the botched-up probe in the Kotkapura case.