Punjab and Haryana HC reserves order on Navjot Sidhu’s plea against security downgrade

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday reserved its order on the plea from former Punjab Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking upgrade in his security cover from Y to Z+ category.

On May 18, the Punjab government had submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau on the threat perception to the Congress leader (HT File Photo)

On May 18, the Punjab government had submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau (IB) on the threat perception to the Congress leader. On April 27, former state Congress chief had challenged Punjab government’s decision of his security downgrade from Z+ category to Y category. Sidhu is seeking upgrade of his security cover claiming threat to his life and liberty. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, after hearing all the parties on Monday reserved the plea for final order.

