Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navratris at Mansa Devi Temple: Book e-tokens before visit
chandigarh news

Navratris at Mansa Devi Temple: Book e-tokens before visit

Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:15 AM IST
An illuminated Mata Mansa Devi temple on the eve of the Navratris in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

The annual Navratri Mela will be held at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula from October 7 to 14.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said to avoid crowding, devotees need to collect e-tokens before visiting the shrine.

These can be applied for on the board’s website www.mansadevi.org.in, or collected from near the Navratri Mela bus stand, HSVP Shopping Complex and the library at the temple’s main entrance. The counters will remain open from 6am to 10pm.

“A total of 20 special buses will run for the convenience of devotees from Panchkula bus stand, Chandigarh’s Sector 43 ISBT and Zirakpur bus stand. Free e-rickshaw and CNG auto-rickshaws will also operate from Panchkula Singh Dwar and Manimajra bus stand to the temple, specifically for senior citizens and differently-abled,” he said in a statement.

He added that adequate number of police force will be deployed to maintain law and order, and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Comorbid people, those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised not to arrive at the temple and view the live telecast through the web channel at home.

RELATED STORIES

For preferential darshan through lift entry, devotees will have to register on the website for 50 per devotee, and up to 10 persons can be registered at a time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh to be made slum-free by March 2022

Zirakpur project’s towers packed in tight vicinity, allottees drag builder to court

A year after Chandigarh youth’s mysterious death, murder case lodged

Twin gold for Ambala’s Sarabjot at Junior Shooting World Championship
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP