Navratris at Mansa Devi Temple: Book e-tokens before visit

The annual Navratri Mela will be held at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula from October 7 to 14.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said to avoid crowding, devotees need to collect e-tokens before visiting the shrine.

These can be applied for on the board’s website www.mansadevi.org.in, or collected from near the Navratri Mela bus stand, HSVP Shopping Complex and the library at the temple’s main entrance. The counters will remain open from 6am to 10pm.

“A total of 20 special buses will run for the convenience of devotees from Panchkula bus stand, Chandigarh’s Sector 43 ISBT and Zirakpur bus stand. Free e-rickshaw and CNG auto-rickshaws will also operate from Panchkula Singh Dwar and Manimajra bus stand to the temple, specifically for senior citizens and differently-abled,” he said in a statement.

He added that adequate number of police force will be deployed to maintain law and order, and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Comorbid people, those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised not to arrive at the temple and view the live telecast through the web channel at home.

For preferential darshan through lift entry, devotees will have to register on the website for ₹50 per devotee, and up to 10 persons can be registered at a time.