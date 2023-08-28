Mohali: Nayagaon man booked for molesting 11-year-old niece

A Nayagaon man has been booked for allegedly molesting his 11-year-old niece.

The girl’s father had passed away while her mother had left her and her younger brother in the care of their grandmother. The uncle, who is unmarried, had allegedly molested her on Thursday.

The grandmother, who is the complainant in case, said the child had come up to her around 9pm on August 24 and told her that the uncle had touched her inappropriately. Following this, the complainant confronted her son and an argument ensued, following which the accused fled from home.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Investigating officer Amandeep Kaur said the case has been filed under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. If proved guilty, the man may face imprisonment up to seven years, and be liable to pay a fine.

