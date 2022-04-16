Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nayagaon resident gets 5.62 lakh power bill shocker

Other residents of Nayagaon’s Shivalik Vihar have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of 5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March.

Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months.

ID Singla, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, who stays in Nayagaon’s Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around 5,000 to 6,000 a month. “I have been paying my monthly bills regularly for the last 10 years. But this time, I got a bill of 5.62 lakh. I have been trying to contact Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, but they are not responding,” said Singla.

SP Sharma, another advocate who also stays in Shivalik Vihar, said, “Even I got a monthly bill of 50,000. Earlier, I used to get a bill of around 10,000 to 11,000. I have already lodged a complaint with the official concerned, but nothing has been done.”

When contacted, PSPCL superintending engineer Mohit Sood said, “We will get it checked and in case some discrepancy is found, we will sort it out.”

100 families in Sunny Enclave without power for 3 weeks

Amid the intense heatwave conditions, around 100 families in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, have been forced to live without power since March 24. The reason: PSPCL has disconnected their connections over non-payment of bills for over six months. The dues, which have accumulated to 15 lakh, have been collected from residents but not paid forward by the developer -- Bajwa Developers Private Limited.

The area falls under Mohali sub-division and residents have been living here for the past two years.

Residents’ welfare association president Vinod Kakkar said, “We are running from pillar to post to get our connection restored, but nothing has happened and our families are bearing the brunt in these extreme heat conditions.”

The colony gets power through a temporary meter, installed by PSPCL two years ago. While PSPCL had directed Bajwa Developers to set up their own electricity poles and underground wiring, the builder failed to do so. The developer has been charging 8 per unit from residents but failed to deposit the amount with the power corporation.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma, advocate for Bajwa Developers, said, “We are in the process of sorting out the issue.”

