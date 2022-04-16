Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March.
Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months.
ID Singla, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, who stays in Nayagaon’s Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month. “I have been paying my monthly bills regularly for the last 10 years. But this time, I got a bill of ₹5.62 lakh. I have been trying to contact Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, but they are not responding,” said Singla.
SP Sharma, another advocate who also stays in Shivalik Vihar, said, “Even I got a monthly bill of ₹50,000. Earlier, I used to get a bill of around ₹10,000 to ₹11,000. I have already lodged a complaint with the official concerned, but nothing has been done.”
When contacted, PSPCL superintending engineer Mohit Sood said, “We will get it checked and in case some discrepancy is found, we will sort it out.”
100 families in Sunny Enclave without power for 3 weeks
Amid the intense heatwave conditions, around 100 families in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, have been forced to live without power since March 24. The reason: PSPCL has disconnected their connections over non-payment of bills for over six months. The dues, which have accumulated to ₹15 lakh, have been collected from residents but not paid forward by the developer -- Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
The area falls under Mohali sub-division and residents have been living here for the past two years.
Residents’ welfare association president Vinod Kakkar said, “We are running from pillar to post to get our connection restored, but nothing has happened and our families are bearing the brunt in these extreme heat conditions.”
The colony gets power through a temporary meter, installed by PSPCL two years ago. While PSPCL had directed Bajwa Developers to set up their own electricity poles and underground wiring, the builder failed to do so. The developer has been charging ₹8 per unit from residents but failed to deposit the amount with the power corporation.
Dinesh Kumar Sharma, advocate for Bajwa Developers, said, “We are in the process of sorting out the issue.”
BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital. Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.
