Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Nayagaon resident hit by car succumbs to injuries

A resident of Nayagaon succumbed to injuries sustained after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car; police booked Sunil Kumar Yadav of Sector 10, Chandigarh
The driver of the car, a resident of Sector 10, Chandigarh, has been booked. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 23-year-old resident of Nayagaon succumbed to his injuries sustained after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car on November 2.

The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, 23, a resident of Nayagaon.

In his complaint, Shubham Rawat, 24, of Nayagaon told the police that on November 2 he along with his friend Jaspal was returning home from sector 19, Chandigarh, on his motorcycle.

He said Jaspal was riding the pillion and when they reached the Sector 9-10 dividing road, a Honda Accord car rammed into their bike in which Jaspal received critical injuries. He was rushed to the PGIMER in the same car that had hit them. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police later booked Sunil Kumar Yadav of Sector-10, Chandigarh, who was driving the car bearing Delhi registration number. He was later granted bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC was initially registered at the Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh. Later, Section 304-A of the IPC was added after Jaspal died during treatment.

