NC, BJP trade barbs over J&K special status

Pandemonium struck the house when National Conference (NC) MLA Javid Beigh raked up the issue of “special” status of Jammu and Kashmir. LoP Sunil Sharma along with other BJP MLAs during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly session in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

Beigh reiterated his party’s stand on special status that didn’t go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His remarks caused immediate reaction from the BJP legislators, who were up on their feet and indulged in intense slogans like Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Amid the din, NC legislators countered the Opposition with slogans like “special status le ke Rahenge” and “Leke Rahenge Apna Haq”.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said that there was no such thing as a special status and accused the NC of raking up the issue to hide its failures. “Instead of addressing issues of daily wagers, unemployed youth and beneficiaries under AAY, DPL and EWS categories, NC is resorting to rhetoric,” he said.

Further, the LoP said, as far as I know there is no word called ‘special status’ in the Constitution in relation to Jammu and Kashmir’s accession or merger. When you make a constitutional demand, it must have a constitutional basis. This claim of yours is a lie. “I am ready to face any punishment if you can show me the words ‘special status’ in the Indian Constitution. Shouting in the House will not work,” he added.

LoP’s remarks further fuelled anger among the NC members and the chaos continued for few minutes.

Sharma said that the NC members should not mislead the people by repeatedly raking up the issue. Constitutional demands must be backed by clearly defined constitutional provisions, he said. He said that the term special status was loosely used by various states in a bid to seek economic or employment packages. “Do not connect it with Article 370. It is history and has been buried,” he asserted.

Independent MLA from Thannamandi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan also invited the ire of BJP members when he talked about special status and referred to such an arrangement in the US where states have been separate unique flags.

Speaker AR Rather repeatedly urged the members to maintain decorum and allow the House to function. Order eventually returned to the House paving way for the day’s remaining proceedings.