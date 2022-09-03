‘NC committed to protecting J&K’s cultural diversity’

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday said that the party was committed to the country’s secularist tradition and unity in diversity.

He was presiding over a meeting of party functionaries at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The defining characteristics of NC is that it has been able to sustain democratic governance and equitable development of all ethnic, linguistic, and religious groups in J&K. Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars and Paharis have all remained deeply attached to their sense of collective history and their identity. Efforts that are being made to break this bond will be resisted and NC under the leadership of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah is spearheading this movement once again,” Sagar said.

“People of J&K are fed-up with the hollow promises made over the period last four years. It’s time that we tell the people in power that enough is enough. Nobody can take people of J&K for granted,” he added.

Sagar said that there is no scope for communal politics in J&K, saying the people of the region, particularly Jammu have long been living in amity and brotherhood. “Jammu has wholeheartedly welcomed distressed groups from all the corners of the region. “Communal harmony has long been the harmony of the people of Jammu, Pir Panjal and Chenab. It is high time that we join our efforts to protect this priced heirloom of ours,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, he asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming observance of Sher-e-Kashmir’s death anniversary.