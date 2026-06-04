Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday led his party MLAs and independents supporting him for a meeting at on off-site location, raising hackles from the opposition parties.

Vehicles carrying Jammu and Kashmir legislators MLAs and MPs arrive for a meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)

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The chief minister had convened a meeting at his residence to discuss the “matters of collective importance”.

However, as soon as the MLAs reached the residence, they boarded onto mini buses and were taken to Dachigam, sources said. However nobody from NC confirmed whether the venue was inside the Dachigam or in its vicinity. Many tourists also alleged that restrictions were imposed inside the park.

“We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between,” J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote.

In other post, the CM said the meeting was not shifted at the last moment, but it was a pre-planned move. “I’m sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT “been shifted at the last moment”. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone was the one to disclosed the destination. “A little bird told me. The MLAs have been shifted into the Wild Life area of Dachigam. And an ultimatum will be served. They will be told, ‘ Fall in Line’ or else stay back and provide company to inhabitants of the Zoo. But the inhabitants of the zoo are apparently aghast,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone was the one to disclosed the destination. “A little bird told me. The MLAs have been shifted into the Wild Life area of Dachigam. And an ultimatum will be served. They will be told, ‘ Fall in Line’ or else stay back and provide company to inhabitants of the Zoo. But the inhabitants of the zoo are apparently aghast,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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PDP leader, Iltija Mufti, said, “In Kashmir MLAs are more endangered than Hanguls! Must designate a special separate wildlife park for them.”

BJP media incharge Sajid Yusuf Shah also took a swipe on the venue chosen for the extraordinary meeting of NC legislators. “Holding a crucial meeting at Dachigam National Park was perhaps CM J&K @OmarAbdullah Sahib’s most appropriate political decision. After all, the gathering included NC MLAs, ministers, Black Bears, Musk Deer, Himalayan Brown Bears, Hangul, & other rare species.Some species are struggling to survive because of nature; others because of the policies of the National Conference. Rest is history!,” Shah wrote on X.

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