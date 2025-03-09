NC MLAs heap praise on Omar, BJP pick holes

Discussion on budget 2025, presented by chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday, were done in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Saturday. J&K CM Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

Initiating the budget discussion, National Conference (NC) MLA Javid Hassan Baig presented a holistic view of the budget saying that it speaks of the futuristic approach of the present dispensation. He said that it is a balanced budget taking care of all sections of the society. He added that the people have huge expectations from the government and all the promises made will be fulfilled.

Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed the budget presented by the CM. However, he said the issue of daily wagers, anganwadi workers, filling up of vacant posts, rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits should have found due prominence in the budget. He also talked in detail about other social and economic aspects, sustainable tourism and mineral exploitation among other things.

NC MLA Arjun Singh Raju extended his whole support to the budget presented by Omar Abdullah saying that it is a vision, roadmap and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq said it is a historic moment that such a budget has been presented in Jammu and Kashmir despite the UT being heavily deficit. “It is the first budget of our government and it is a good beginning despite facing a very difficult situation. All the promises made with the people will be fulfilled in a phased manner,” he maintained.

NC MLA Nazir Gurezi termed the budged as balance and that the budget had taken care of most of the downtrodden people. “It is the first budget of our government and the people will witness our progress and performance in the next five years. We will address all issues in due course of time,” he said.

BJP MLA Sunil Bharadwaj, however, said the budget does not reflect the aspirations of the people completely.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia hailed the support being provided to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by the Union government.

Calling the budget remarkable, NC MLA Farooq Shah said it has taken care of every section of the society, with particular focus on women empowerment, tourism, 200 units of free electricity and marriage assistance among other things. He said that J&K can come up as Switzerland of Asia if we fully explore the tourism potential of the Union territory.