NC MPs remarks give Oppn ammo to target Omar govt

The recent remarks by MPs of National Conference against their own government in state, has given the Opposition parties ammo to target the Omar Abdullah-led J&K government.

While MP Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi has already been vocal against the government, recently MP Anantnag- Rajouri Mian Altaf also lashed out at the elected J&K government and questioned the chief minister over the poll promises.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said usually, it is the opposition parties that criticise the government, but the situation in Jammu & Kashmir has reached such a pathetic and unprecedented level that even two MPs of the ruling party are speaking against their own government. “This speaks volumes about the chaos, disillusionment and internal collapse under Omar Abdullah’s leadership. In fact, NC representatives today are functioning in a hostage-like atmosphere, unable to face people, as seen recently in the case of an NC MLA in north Kashmir who was publicly confronted and humiliated. When even ruling party lawmakers start abandoning the public space out of fear and frustration, it marks the absolute height of governance failure. Omar Abdullah must realise that people have rejected his politics of entitlement and deceit and the cracks within NC are now visible beyond repair.”

Executive member and PDP district president Mohammad Rafeeq Rather said that the promises made by NC to people haven’t been fulfilled. “Now their own MP’s are reminding them about betrayal with public. When two MP’s go against their own party it is a testimony of governance failure in J&K.”

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said not only two MP’s but those legislators who voted against NC in Rajya Sabha polls also show the government is losing its faith. “They all have reflected truth what people on ground think about Omar Abdullah government.”

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar defended his party saying that MPs are not speaking against the party. “They are just expressing their opinion which they are entitled to.”

During a press conference, when J&K chief minister Omar was asked regarding the recent remarks by the MPs, he said, “Mian Altaf and Ruhullah have no comparison. After I came to know about remarks of Main Altaf, I called him up. He is my senior colleague and father-like figure. I just conveyed it to him before going public, he should have conveyed it to me in a closed door meeting.”

Replying to Omar’s comment, MP Aga Ruhullah has asked the CM to address the real issued instead of “going personal”. “Instead of going personal, the CM should address real issues,” said Ruhullah.

Mohammad Saleem, a political analyst who writes for a vernacular newspaper, said that it never sends a good signal especially within the first year when two of the MPs who are also powerful leaders within the party speak against their own government. “The government has still four years to go but they should not ignore their critics especially when they are the party’s own leaders.”