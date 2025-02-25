Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NC, PDP enter into war of words over J&K assembly speaker’s statement

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Feb 25, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The J&K assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday told legislators that they shouldn’t bring the bills in the public domain ahead of the budget session

National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have entered into war of words after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the speaker over his statement that unwarranted publicity of business notices was tantamount to a breach of privilege.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. (PTI)

The J&K assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday told legislators that they shouldn’t bring the bills in the public domain ahead of the budget session. However, former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had termed the speakers order as form of a “martial law”.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the remarks of former chief minister as uncouth. “Before making uncouth remarks on J&K assembly speaker, I would advise @MehboobaMufti to go through the rules of procedure and conduct of business in J&K assembly before trying to score brownie points over private members bill. This is question of sanctity and decorum of the House,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, the speaker, taking serious notice of recent unwarranted publicity of the notices given by legislators in connection with the business of the House to be taken up during the ensuing budget session, expressed displeasure over this practice, saying this is against the parliamentary practices, conventions and established rules. “According to parliamentary practice, usage and established convention, and prevalent rules of this house, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with business of the House,” a spokesperson of the legislative assembly said in a statement.

“While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor,” Mehbooba posted on X. “It appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position,” she added,” wrote Mehbooba, criticising the statement. “On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months,” she further added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On