NC, PDP enter into war of words over J&K assembly speaker’s statement

National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have entered into war of words after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the speaker over his statement that unwarranted publicity of business notices was tantamount to a breach of privilege. Jammu and Kashmir assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. (PTI)

The J&K assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday told legislators that they shouldn’t bring the bills in the public domain ahead of the budget session. However, former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had termed the speakers order as form of a “martial law”.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the remarks of former chief minister as uncouth. “Before making uncouth remarks on J&K assembly speaker, I would advise @MehboobaMufti to go through the rules of procedure and conduct of business in J&K assembly before trying to score brownie points over private members bill. This is question of sanctity and decorum of the House,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, the speaker, taking serious notice of recent unwarranted publicity of the notices given by legislators in connection with the business of the House to be taken up during the ensuing budget session, expressed displeasure over this practice, saying this is against the parliamentary practices, conventions and established rules. “According to parliamentary practice, usage and established convention, and prevalent rules of this house, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with business of the House,” a spokesperson of the legislative assembly said in a statement.

“While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor,” Mehbooba posted on X. “It appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position,” she added,” wrote Mehbooba, criticising the statement. “On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months,” she further added.