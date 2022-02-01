Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCC volunteers can play major role in reversing drug menace in J&K: LG
chandigarh news

NCC volunteers can play major role in reversing drug menace in J&K: LG

Interacting with the NCC contingent from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Sinha lauded the cadets for their services, especially during the trying times of the Covid pandemic
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a group picture with the National Cadet Corps (contingents of J&K and Ladakh who participated in the 73rd Republic Day Parade held in Delhi, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 04:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) can play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Interacting with the NCC contingent from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Sinha lauded the cadets for their services, especially during the trying times of the Covid pandemic.

This year’s NCC contingent comprised 57 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For the first time, 16 cadets from the J&K and Ladakh Directorate were selected for the Rajpath parade, four for the guard of honour and three cadets were awarded DGNCC Commendation Cards this year. Col Ravinder Singh, Commanding Officer of 3rd J&K Battalion NCC, Baramulla, was the officer in charge of the JK&L contingent.

‘Jammu-Baramulla railway line a revolutionary project’

The LG’s administration on Monday said that Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, once completed, will be revolutionary for the UT as it will turnaround the economic landscape.

“The railway line will not only give the all-weather connectivity to Kashmir, but also substantially reduce the transportation costs and will form the backbone of transport of J&K,” said a government spokesperson.

RELATED STORIES

The logistics of the track faced many natural challenges as it had to be constructed through major earthquake zone, battling extreme temperatures and hilly terrains. Though the sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are operational, the track from Katra to Banihal is yet to be completed. Moreover, the extension of the railway line up to Kupwara has also been approved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP