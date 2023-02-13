NCP to hold state-level rally in Karnal on March 19

The Nationalist Congress Party will show its strength in Haryana as the party is going to organise a state-level rally in Karnal on March 19.

While giving this information, NCP’s Haryana state president Maratha Virender Verma said that thousands of people will attend this rally which will be addressed by the party’s top leaders, including Sharad Pawar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the rally named “Rashtravadi Sammelan” will give strength to the party in Haryana as people of the state are looking for a new political alternative.

He also announced that the NCP will ensure an employment guarantee and an unemployment allowance of ₹10,000 per month will be given to the educated youths of the state if the NCP is voted to power in the 2024 assembly polls.

He said that the party workers in the state are working hard on the ground and visiting villages to ensure a huge gathering at the rally which will give a new direction to Haryana’s politics.