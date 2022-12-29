NCP hits out at J&K administration over security situation

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday hit out at the Jammu & Kashmir administration over the security issue in the Union Territory and urged lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.

The party’s J&K in-charge Rakesh Sapru alleged that the administration’s attitude towards curbing terror and violence in the valley was ‘casual’ and it had created ‘an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among the masses’.

“Taking a particular note of the security situation in Kashmir region, Rakesh Sapru Incharge UT of JK of NCP unit has said that the threat to the life of local as well as those coming for work from outside the JKUT should be taken seriously. He also added that the recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits has shown that the government of the day is not in control of the situation,” a release by the NCP said.

Sapru also alleged that several people who came to seek work in J&K were also at the receiving end of the violence. “The JKUT administration is only trying to ignore the targeted killings in the Union Territory. Sapru accused the JKUT administration of turning a deaf ear to the KP employees who have been protesting for several weeks now in Srinagar and Jammu,” the release said.

Kashmiri Pandit employees have been on a strike for over seven months to demand their “relocation” from the Valley in view of targeted killings by terrorists. The protesting employees have also sought interim relief from being forced to join work at their respective postings till the government provides them a secure work environment and releases their pending salaries.

Sinha, however, announced that the striking employees would not be given salaries. He also reportedly asked to “stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion,” which prompted the protesters to lambast Sinha for ‘normalising’ the killings of Kashmiri Pandits.