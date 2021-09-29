Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCRB data: 45% arrestees 18 to 30 years old in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

NCRB data: 45% arrestees 18 to 30 years old in Ludhiana

Of the 9,678 people arrested in Ludhiana in 2020, as many as 4,356 arrestees were aged between 18 to 30 years; 3,440 were aged between 30 to 45 years and 129 were elderly persons, as per NCRB data
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana Around 45% Of The People Arrested In Ludhiana In 2020 Were 18 To 30 Years Old, The National Crime Records Bureau (ncrb) Report Has Revealed.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Of those arrested, 59 were juveniles and 680, which is 7% of the total arrestees were women, as per NCRB. (Representative Image/HT File)

Around 4,356 arrestees were aged between 18 to 30 years; 3,440 were aged between 30 to 45 years and 129 were elderly persons, of which nine were women. The NCRB data shows that the majority of the people arrested were youngsters, who instead of choosing a career path, had taken to crime to make a living.

(Representative Image/HT)

Drop in cases due to pandemic

Last year, the police had arrested 9,678 people against 6,741 cases, a drop from the 7,369 cases registered in 2019 and 8,470 cases registered in 2018. Officials attribute the drop in cases to the imposition of the lockdown. Of those arrested, 59 were juveniles and 680, which is 7% of the total arrests were women.

RELATED STORIES

Of the cases registered in 2020, 4,808 were under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and 1,933 were under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act and other special laws.

Consulting psychologist Dr Rajiv Sharma says the youth were increasingly resorting to crimes as they were influenced by the lavish life shown in music albums, tele-serials and films. “Instead of working hard, they want to become rich overnight. The 18 to 30 age bracket is crucial as most people find direction to their lives in these years, but those who resort to crime, end up spending their peak years in jail.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Repair roads within the week or face charges: Ashu tells Ludhiana MC officials

Haryana includes bajra in ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’

ETT teachers’ protest brings traffic to halt in Kharar

HC: Estranged wife can’t be made to run around to meet financial needs of child
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP