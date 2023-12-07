close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCRB report exposed BJP-JJP govt: Abhay Chautala

NCRB report exposed BJP-JJP govt: Abhay Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 07, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Quoting the data, Chautala said that compared to 2021, the cases of corruption have increased thrice

Days after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its annual report for 2022, INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala said it has exposed the claims of good governance of the BJP-JJP government.

Quoting the data, Chautala said that compared to 2021, the cases of corruption have increased thrice.

He said that during the BJP-JJP rule, the cases of suicide have increased and, on average, 10 people died by suicide daily in 2022.

The Ellenabad MLA said that it is a matter of concern that every fifth day, death due to drug overdose happens and people are dying by suicide due to unemployment and poverty.

