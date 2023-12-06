NCRB report: Killer Haryana roads snuff out 14 lives daily

As many as 14 people died every day in road mishaps in Haryana in 2022, taking the annual figure to 5,228, which is highest among northern regions including Delhi, reveals the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

During the year 2022, 11,876 traffic accidents have been reported in the state claiming 6,424 lives.

The report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022” released by the NCRB under Union ministry of home affairs also suggests that the figure is 4,688 in Punjab, followed by 1,461 in Delhi (UT) and 1,042 in Uttarakhand.

Haryana also tops in the region for logging the most number of accidents – 10,654, while it was 6,122 in neighbouring Punjab and 6,090 in Jammu and Kashmir. In these accidents, 8,353 persons including 7,210 males and 1,143 females were injured.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab 83 persons died in 238 road accidents.

During the year 2022, 11,876 traffic accidents have been reported in the state claiming 6,424 lives.

According to the bureau, ‘Traffic accidents’ comprise road and railway accidents.

Haryana also contributed 6% in the category of fatalities on the expressways with Uttar Pradesh adding 73.6% and West Bengal 5.7% of the total 1,780 deaths in the country.

10 persons died by suicide every day

At 3,783, Haryana logged the highest number of suicides in the northern region, the NCRB figures show, suggesting that 10 persons died by suicide every day in the state.

The national capital also logged 3,417 such cases, followed by 2,441 in Punjab and 814 in Uttarakhand. 131 cases of suicide were also reported in Chandigarh.

Out of the total state figure, 2,248 married persons including 1,843 males and 405 females died by suicide.

The rate of suicides – the number of suicides per one lakh population in the state is 12.6 a little above the national average of 12.4.

The suicide data of the state also showed that 265 agricultural labourers and one farmer (who cultivate their own land) died last year.