NCRB data: 24% more juveniles in Ludhiana took to crime during pandemic

Involvement of juveniles in criminal activities saw a 24% jump during the coronavirus pandemic against the 2019 tally, as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Wednesday.

In 2020, 59 juveniles were booked in 36 criminal cases, including murder, drug peddling, molestation and abduction.

Cops say most juveniles took to crime during the pandemic to meet their daily needs as most of them had lost their jobs during the pandemic, while others resorted to criminal activities to make a quick buck.

In 2019, juveniles were found involved in 28 criminal cases, while in 2018 the number of cases was 21.

In 2020, minors executed two thefts and three burglaries. Juveniles were also involved in three murder cases, including the murder of an 18-year-old factory worker who was murdered by his childhood friend and two others.

The victim had slapped the accused over a petty issue and six months after the incident, the accused had bludgeoned him to death on July 12, 2020 and dumped the body at a vacant plot.

Two cases each of attempt to murder, and molestation were also executed by minors. Four cases of scuffle and injuries were also reported in 2020.

Police also found minors involved in one case of abduction, three cases of hatching a conspiracy of robbery, three cases of trespassing, one case of drug peddling, six cases of protection of children from sexual offences and one case of unlawful activities.

Authorities have also studied the background of juveniles involved in criminal activities to determine why they took to crime.

As per NCRB data, two of the juveniles were illiterate and never went to school, while one of the accused had attended school till primary classes, while 56 juveniles had passed matriculation.

Of the 59 juveniles arrested by the police, 42 were living with their parents, while 10 were living with their guardians. Seven homeless juveniles were also found involved in criminal activities.