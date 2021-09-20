Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCRB data: With 36 cases, Ludhiana ranks 8th in Punjab in cybercrime
chandigarh news

NCRB data: With 36 cases, Ludhiana ranks 8th in Punjab in cybercrime

As per the NCRB, most cybercrimes in 2020 pertained to cheating and fraud, and contributed to 47.2% of the total cases lodged; Jalandhar had the most cases in Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The NCRB data says a many as 50 people have been arrested for cybercrime and 40 lakh has been recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The district’s cybercrime tally saw a dip of 2.7% in 2020, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed.

With 36 cases, the district ranked eighth in Punjab in cybercrime, an improvement from 2019 when the district had recorded the maximum cases in the state. In 2020, Jalandhar topped the charts in cybercrime with 354 cases recorded by the rural police, and 312 cases by the police Commissionerate. While Patiala recorded 273 cases, Mansa only saw nine cases, the lowest in the state.

As per the NCRB, most cybercrimes pertained to cheating and fraud, and contributed to 47.2% of the total cases lodged. Two cases each of cyberstalking, bullying and transmission of obscene content was registered. Meanwhile, the division 6 police had arrested two men for sharing objectionable content on Instagram in June after receiving a tip from Cyber Tipline, the nation’s centralised reporting system monitoring exploitation of children. Three FIRs pertaining to blackmail and threats were registered, while one case pertained to data theft.

The Ludhiana police have a dedicated cybercrime unit. As many as 50 people have been arrested for cyber crimes and 40 lakh has been recovered.

In December 2020, the Cyber Cell had busted an inter-state gang of criminals who had carried out multiple online frauds using fake ID cards, bank accounts and SIM cards with the arrest of seven accused. The police had recovered 5.45 lakh , 10 mobile phones, eight laptops and fake documents.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: MC, CSCL staff to cycle to work on October 1

No sampling, vaccination at Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office, patients hassled

Chandigarh man booked for stalking, sexually assaulting girl

12 fresh cases of diarrhoea surface at Zirakpur’s Sukhna Colony
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP