Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCSC asks Patiala DC, SSP to submit report on assault on woman sarpanch
chandigarh news

NCSC asks Patiala DC, SSP to submit report on assault on woman sarpanch

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) over a complaint filed by a woman Dalit sarpanch in the district alleging assault on her while carrying out development works
By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:03 AM IST
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) over a complaint filed by a woman Dalit sarpanch in the district alleging assault on her while carrying out development works.

Commission chairman Vijay Sampla asked the officials to submit an action taken report by September 3.

Sukhpal Kaur, sarpanch of Santnagar Maulviwala village, was allegedly beaten up in public and her clothes were torn after an altercation with some upper-caste men on May 24, 2020. A case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against 13 people at the Patran police station.

In her complaint to the commission, Kaur said an inquiry was ordered but the accused were let off as the police cancelled the FIR in September last year.

“The incident clearly indicates towards the plight of scheduled caste women in rural Punjab If an action taken report is not submitted within the stipulated time, the commission will exercise its powers of a civil court conferred on it and issue summons to the officials for appearing in person in Delhi,” Sampla added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sacrilege probe at a standstill, SIT now turns focus on Burj Jawahar Singh Wala ‘bir’ theft case

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture ministry

CM launches ‘Innovation Mission Punjab’ to boost start-up sector

HC grants temporary custody of minor to NRI father, final call to be taken by US court
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP