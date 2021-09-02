NCSC asks Patiala DC, SSP to submit report on assault on woman sarpanch

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) over a complaint filed by a woman Dalit sarpanch in the district alleging assault on her while carrying out development works.

Commission chairman Vijay Sampla asked the officials to submit an action taken report by September 3.

Sukhpal Kaur, sarpanch of Santnagar Maulviwala village, was allegedly beaten up in public and her clothes were torn after an altercation with some upper-caste men on May 24, 2020. A case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against 13 people at the Patran police station.

In her complaint to the commission, Kaur said an inquiry was ordered but the accused were let off as the police cancelled the FIR in September last year.

“The incident clearly indicates towards the plight of scheduled caste women in rural Punjab If an action taken report is not submitted within the stipulated time, the commission will exercise its powers of a civil court conferred on it and issue summons to the officials for appearing in person in Delhi,” Sampla added.