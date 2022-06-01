Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NDPS case: HC reserves judgment on Majithia’s bail plea
NDPS case: HC reserves judgment on Majithia’s bail plea

Punjab and Haryana HC on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked in December 2021 by the Punjab Police in a drugs case.
Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia had approached the HC on May 23, arguing that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him. However, the police had opposed the bail submitting that witnesses examined have expressed concern about their security if he is released on bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked in December 2021 by the Punjab Police in a drugs case.

He had approached the high court on May 23, arguing that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him. “The case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered after an inordinate delay with the purpose of using the same as an election plank in the assembly polls of February 2022,” he had further argued.

On the other hand, the Punjab Police had claimed that witnesses have specifically said that two NRI fugitives were supplying chemicals used in medicines to Canada and that the Akali leader was their “partner in that”. The police had also opposed the bail submitting that witnesses examined have expressed concern about their security if he is released on bail.

Majithia surrendered after the February 20 assembly polls and is lodged in the Patiala jail.

He was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021.

After the completion of arguments from both sides, the bench of justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil on Tuesday ordered that the petition be reserved for the final order.

