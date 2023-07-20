17 rescued from Kangra villages as Beas continues to unleash fury

Rescue teams comprising National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police rescued seventeen people who were stranded at different places due to heavy rains on Wednesday. A rescue operation underway in Indora, Kangra, amid the flooding Beas river. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, Kangra deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nipun Jindal said local administration received information about some people being stranded along with their cattle amid the flooding Beas river in Badukhar panchayat of Indora subdivision around 8.30 am.

Acting on the same, the authorities informed the NDRF control room and a rescue team was dispatched.

Despite heavy rains, the rescue teams successfully rescued four people and their cattle.

“Since Tuesday, the NDRF and police have rescued at least 17 people who were stranded at different places,” Jindal said.

Earlier on Monday, the joint emergency teams had rescued 55 people stranded downstream from the Pong Dam.

Cautioning people to maintain their distance from the Beas river, Jindal said water level may rise suddenly due to heavy rainfall and release of water from various dams.

State receives 86% excess rain, more coming

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, the state has experienced 86% excess rains.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data the state has got 459.8 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 247 mm during this period, said Surender Paul, director of IMD’s Shimla centre. All the 12 districts have witnessed excessive rains.

Unrelenting rainfall has caused flooding in the major rivers and their tributaries, which resulted in widespread devastation across the state particularly Kullu and Mandi district.

While more than 120 casualties have been reported across the state, the monetary losses have been estimated to be ₹4,691 crores so far. A total of 59 landslides and 44 flash floods have been reported in the state.

Paul said that the monsoon was normal in Himachal on Wednesday with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places Chamba, Kangra and Mandi.

Dharamshala was the wettest place recording 130mm rainfall followed by 110mm in Palampur and Jogindernagar 80mm, Chauri got 70mm rainfall, Chamba 50mm, Tinder, Arki and Shillaru 40mm each and Narkanda, Sujanpur, Rohru, Dalhousie, Kahu, Naina Dvi and Nahan 30mm each. Other areas too got significant rainfall.

Seven houses vacated in Anni

In Anni subdivision of Kullu district, the local authorities evacuated seven houses in the Gungi village after a landslide.

Sharing further details, tehsildar Dalip Sharma said the villagers have been shifted to safer places until there is a threat. He said police and administration teams have been deployed at the village to monitor the situation.

BOX:

Yellow alert for rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a wet spell till July 25 with a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning over next four days. In the wake of the alert, the authorities have advised people to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.