Himachal: NDRF teams roped in to open jammed floods gates of Malana dam

National Disaster Response Force Rescuers reached Malana village to assist the authorities to open the flood gates of the dam that were jammed and led to overflowing of water and further cracked walls of the dams.

National Disaster Response Force Rescuers at the Mandala dam on Wednesday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had requested the NDRF for its help and they reached Malana to help open the flow-jammed flood gates” said Kullu sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Shukla

Teams of the NDRF are carrying out the rescue and relief operations in different places of Himachal Pradesh for the past many days following the incessant rains, cloudbursts, landslides and floods in the state.

One team has been pre-positioned in Kullu and Kinnaur for quick response to the disaster.

On July 24, water overflowed due to the jamming of the flood gates of Malana Dam-II, and access to the control room was also blocked due to overflowing water. The district administration then requested the NDRF for help. Panic gripped the ancient village of Malana when the water from the 86-MW dam, across the Malana tributary of the Parvati River spilt over due to the malfunctioning of all four gates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kullu team of NDRF reached the site and after preliminary recce and assessment of the situation, the team launched its operation using ropes and mountaineering equipment. The main task of the NDRF team was to get the technical staff and labourers to reach the gantry hoist/crane which has stopped working due to a snag.

The overflowing water was a major hindrance and the NDRF team along with project workers first cleared the debris and tree logs stuck at the outlet point of the dam thereby reducing the water level of the dam.

Then the team crossed about 60 meters across the channel to reach the gantry/crane on the dam. Although crossing a flooded dam was very risky, the team still took a chance keeping in view the threat it poses. As the crane failed to restart due to damage to its base, the NDRF personnel tried to open the gates manually. The operation was called off due to the onset of rain. As the operation resumed on Wednesday, two more teams reached the dam site from Mandi to help in the operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}