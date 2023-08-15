NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh and termed the loss of lives due to the deluge as “extremely distressing”. Rescue operations underway after a landslide hit a temple in Summerhill. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides at various places in Himachal Pradesh is extremely distressing. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations along with the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

President Murmu expresses grief

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief at the deaths in rain-related mishaps in Himachal Pradesh.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in unfortunate accidents due to excessive rains in Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” read a rough translation of her message in Hindi on X.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu supervised the rescue operation and expressed his government’s “unwavering” dedication to secure the well-being of those entrapped.

“Supervising the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic landslide near Shiv Temple in Summerhill, Shimla. Emphasising the highest priority on life-saving efforts, the government remains unwaveringly dedicated to securing the well-being of those entrapped. My sincerest prayers are extended for the safety and recovery of all individuals impacted by this catastrophic occurrence triggered by intense rainfall,” the CM posted on X.

JP Nadda speaks to CM Sukhu, extends support

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday spoke to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state BJP President Rajeev Bindal, and enquired about the loss due to cloudburst and landslide in the state. He extended full support to the state by all means.

Priyanka Gandhi condoles deaths

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the deaths of people due to cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to X, Vadra wrote, “Sad news was received of several deaths due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and massive landslide at Shiv Temple in Summerhill, Shimla. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe recovery of the missing”.

Cong prez condoles loss of lives

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Himachal due to heavy rains and landslides, and said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as well as other ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace for relief operations has quickened.

Kharge said the news of heavy rains and landslides in the state in the last few days resulting in the death of many people is very painful.

“We stand with all the victims in this sad time. The chief minister and our ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace of relief and rescue operations have quickened,” the Congress chief said on X.

“We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.