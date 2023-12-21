close_game
Near Chandimandir toll plaza: 'Oil leak gang' strikes again! 4 friends on way to Kalka fall prey

Near Chandimandir toll plaza: ‘Oil leak gang’ strikes again! 4 friends on way to Kalka fall prey

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 21, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Complainant Pradeep Kumar, an immigration consultant of Karnal, said he had got off the car and gone to a shop to get a bottle of water while his friends waited outside

A notorious gang, that tricks people of their belongings after pretending to alert them of an oil leak in their vehicle, seems to have resurfaced, with the latest case being reported from near Chandimandir toll plaza. The gang's latest victims – a group of four friends who were on their way to Kalka on December 12 and had stopped at a shop to buy a bottle of water. The friends lost around ₹60,000 and other valuables in the incident.

The gang’s latest victims – a group of four friends who were on their way to Kalka on December 12 and had stopped at a shop to buy a bottle of water. The friends lost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 and other valuables in the incident. (Getty image)
The gang’s latest victims – a group of four friends who were on their way to Kalka on December 12 and had stopped at a shop to buy a bottle of water. The friends lost around 60,000 and other valuables in the incident. (Getty image)

Complainant Pradeep Kumar, an immigration consultant of Karnal, said he had got off the car and gone to a shop to get a bottle of water while his friends waited outside. “As I returned to the car, a man, seemingly in his mid-20s, approached me, stating that oil was leaking from my car.

“I opened the bonnet to check the engine. Later, we found that my bag that had 42,000 cash and my mobile phone, and my friend Kulwinder’s bag that contained 18,000 cash, a gold ring and mobile phone, was missing. The bags were kept on the rear seat of the car,” said Kumar, adding that he suspects that man who alerted him of the oil leak had stolen the bags.

A case under Section 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.

