Nearly 3,700 lives lost in road accidents in J&K since June 2022

Nearly 3,700 people have died and over 29,000 others were injured in more than 20,000 road accidents across Jammu and Kashmir since June 2022, a senior government official said here on Thursday. These details were shared during a meeting chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo to assess the implementation of road safety measures recommended by the Supreme Court. (ANI file photo)

The majority of these fatalities and accidents occurred on major highways in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri districts, the official said.

These details were shared during a meeting chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo to assess the implementation of road safety measures recommended by the Supreme Court.

The chief secretary sought a detailed account of the status of compliance with Supreme Court directions and underscored the need for extensive use of GIS-based data to identify vulnerable and accident-prone areas.

Transport department secretary Avny Lavasa said since the operationalisation of the i-RAD portal in June 2022, a total of 20,135 road accidents involving 32,819 persons had been reported in J&K. These accidents resulted in 3,688 fatalities and 29,131 grievous or minor injuries too.

Data analysis revealed that most accidents took place between 3 pm and 9 pm, with rash driving and speeding accounting for nearly 50% of road mishaps reported during 2025.

The transport department also shared enforcement statistics, stating that 40,197 challans were issued in 2024 and 52,543 challans in 2025, amounting to fines of ₹10.15 crore and ₹15.88 crores, respectively.

Major violations included helmetless driving, driving without seat belts, use of mobile phone while driving, speeding and jumping of red lights. In 2025 alone, 1,528 vehicles were seized, 1,641 driving licences suspended, 10,439 vehicles blacklisted, 1,192 registration certificates cancelled, and 300 route permits revoked.

In this meeting, IGP (Traffic) M Suleman shared the functioning of surveillance cameras installed under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and traffic signal cameras under the Intelligent Light Traffic System (ILTS) at major junctions in Jammu and Srinagar.

He said the traffic police enforced 12,36,380 e-challans in 2023, 15,03,901 in 2024 and 14,92,591 in 2025, imposing fines of ₹85.16 crore, ₹120.09 crore and ₹145.12 crore, respectively. He added that 15,947 vehicles were seized during 2025 for various violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.