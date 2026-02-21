Nearly 30K foreigners arrived in Himachal’s Kangra last year, highest number since Covid

Despite a slowdown in May and later during monsoon season, the tourist footfall, including foreigners, in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh increased in 2025 compared to the arrivals recorded in the previous year. Only 6,538 foreign tourist arrivals were recorded in 2022.

According to the data shared by the tourism department, 8.26 lakh tourists visited the Kangra district, compared to 8 lakh in 2024. The foreign tourist arrival has touched post-Covid peak with a significant increase in 2025. Of the total 8.26 lakh tourist arrivals, 29,755 were foreigners, which was only 26,195 in 2024 and 16,222 in 2023.

Only 6,538 foreign tourist arrivals were recorded in 2022. A favourite among international tourists, Himachal, a picturesque hill state, saw a significant decline in tourist numbers during the Covid-19 outbreak and Kangra also hit a low of just 2,701 foreign tourist arrivals in 2021.

The tourist arrivals in May last year witnessed a significant drop and the hotel occupancy plummeted due to the Operation Sindoor. Due to tensions, even airports were closed for some time in May making visitors reluctant to travel. The slowdown had even prompted the hoteliers to offer discounts to attract tourists. After a decline in May, the month of June showed a positive trend when 1,17,709 tourists visited Kangra, an increase compared to 1 lakh arrivals in June 2024.

However, during the monsoon season, the tourist footfall declined due to various disasters in the different parts of the state. In August 2025, around 38,000 tourist arrivals were recorded, lower than the roughly 53,000 registered in 2024. Similar trend continued in September, when around 36,000 tourists visited Kangra, compared to around 43,000 in September 2024. Notably, the tourist arrivals witnessed an increase after the monsoon. In October, 61,923 tourist arrivals were registered, followed by 66,706 in November and it reached 93,983 in December.

Kangra District Tourism Development officer Vinay Dhiman said that 2025 was a challenging year for tourism in Himachal Pradesh. “At first, a war-like situation with Pakistan led to a sharp drop in tourist footfall, as many visitors feared for their safety and several bookings were cancelled. Later, during the monsoon season, disasters in parts of the state such as Mandi and Kullu caused infrastructure damage, which further affected tourist arrivals. However, the Kangra region remained comparatively safe. Due to the presence of the 14th Dalai Lama and his public audiences, both foreign and domestic tourists continued to visit the area. The numbers have risen in 2025 compared to 2024. Despite the challenges, overall tourist arrivals registered an increase,” he said.

Foreigners in large numbers throng Dharamshala and McLeodganj where the 14th Dalai Lama resides. Dharamshala is also emerging as a sports tourism destination with Indian Premier League and international cricket matches being played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in the city, which is often dubbed as one of the world’s beautiful cricket venues. Kangra also boasts of Bir Billing, the paragliding capital of India.