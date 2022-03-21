Need to develop sports culture in Himachal: Governor

Stressing the need to develop sports culture in Himachal Pradesh, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said that hill state has no dearth of talent and the need is to provide them the right platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the All-India level Inter-University Women Netball Competition at District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Stadium in Dharamshala. The tournament is being hosted by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

Appreciating the efforts of Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, he said that he has contributed a lot in developing the environment of sports. Earlier, we would think of only participating in the sporting events, however, that mentality has now changed to winning the games,” he said.

“Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is the progress and working together is the success,” said the governor while exhorting the participating athletes to give their best and maintain the spirit of the sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the atmosphere of Himachal gave him the feeling of home. The hospitality of the people here impresses everyone, he added.

Earlier, the governor took the salute of the impressive march past presented by the 600 athletes participating in the games from 43 universities from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CUHP vice-chancellor Prof SP Bansal expressed gratitude to the Union minister of information and broadcasting, youth services and sports for announcing ₹15 crore for the construction of a sports stadium in CUHP. He said the university played a lead role in implementing National Education Policy besides value-added courses. He said, “We were working on the motto - skill, re-skill and up-skill.”

Dean, student welfare, Pradeep Kumar, administered a sports pledge to the participants and registrar Vishal Sood read out the message of Union minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal, superintendent of police Khushal Sharma, vice-chancellors of various universities, senior officers of the state government, officials of CUHP and were among those present on the occasion.