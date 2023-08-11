Need to end gender inequality in education: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Stressing upon the need to end gender discrimination in education, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya said for the progress of the society and nation, it is necessary for women to be educated.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya . (File photo)

“There should be no discrimination in providing quality education to them as one educated woman educates two families,” he said while addressing a gathering at a programme here on Thursday.

He said there is no field in the country where women are not leading, thus there should be no discrimination in providing quality education to all.

He said in order to reduce the dominance of male-dominated society, women will have to increase their participation in gram sabhas as well.

He said women have been a source of inspiration for humanity since time immemorial and women like Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule have set great examples of change in the society.

The governor said the Central and state governments have started several schemes for the welfare of women.

