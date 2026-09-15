‘Need to preserve history’: Kashmiri Pandits remember terror victims

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits, under the banner of Panun Kashmir, observed the 36th Balidan Diwas in Jammu and Bengaluru, paying homage to members of the community and security personnel who lost their lives to violence and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The community across the world observes September 14 as Martyrs’ Day, or Balidan Diwas.

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community pay homage during an event organised in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

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In Jammu, the main programme was held at the Manhas Mahasabha Ground in Paloura. On this day in 1989, terrorists gunned down prominent Kashmiri Pandit leader and senior BJP figure Tika Lal Taploo. Addressing the gathering, BL Kaul, organising secretary of Panun Kashmir, emphasised the importance of ensuring that the history associated with the community was not confined to the recollections of the older generation. He said accounts of individual families, places and events needed to be documented so that younger members of the community could develop a better understanding of their historical background.

Sanjay Raina, vice-chairman of Panun Kashmir, said remembrance acquired greater significance when it was accompanied by a conscious effort to preserve the history associated with those who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

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{{^usCountry}} A “Veer Jyoti”, dedicated to the memory of community members and security personnel who laid down their lives, was lit and later taken to the sacred Bhadrakali Temple at Thalwal, on the outskirts of Jammu, where it was installed as the “Amar Jyoti”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A “Veer Jyoti”, dedicated to the memory of community members and security personnel who laid down their lives, was lit and later taken to the sacred Bhadrakali Temple at Thalwal, on the outskirts of Jammu, where it was installed as the “Amar Jyoti”. {{/usCountry}}

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Col Ajay Raina (retd), chairman of the Jammu State People’s Movement, said that an observance dedicated to martyrs also provided an opportunity to examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. He said remembrance should be accompanied by efforts to preserve historical records and establish a factual account of events for future generations.