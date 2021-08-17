Need-based changes: CHB considering more relaxations

Pressed by more than 65,000 allottees, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is once again considering to revise its policy for need-based changes in the dwelling units. Officials say more relaxations could be allowed in addition to those previously announced.

“We will table the issue in the meeting of board of directors later this month to decide the future course of action,” said CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg, while not divulging any details.

CHB residents’ welfare federation has been demanding implementation of the “Delhi model” for resolving the contentious issue that affects more than 4 lakh city residents.

Earlier this year, in a letter to the federation, the board reiterated that it had already allowed need-based changes, and not more relaxations were being planned. The letter had come in response to a memorandum submitted by the federation to the UT administrator, who had then asked CHB officials to examine the issue of allowing one-time settlement policy as requested by the allottees.

Delhi model v/s 2019 policy

CHB in 2019 issued a policy allowing residents to regularise many of the unauthorised constructions in their flats. Originally, the regularisation policy was announced in 2017, but only 40 applications were received, even as the board’s survey last year revealed that 90% of its 65,000-odd dwelling units had massive structural violations.

The nature of violations include excess construction within the dwelling unit, unauthorised floors and encroachments on public land.

The 2019 policy is applicable only for additions or alterations within CHB dwelling units and not encroachments. In case violations are not removed, at the allottee’s own cost, allotment may be cancelled and possession resumed. CHB had also directed that a certificate of structural stability of the building has to be submitted.

In its April 2021 order, the CHB stated action against additional constructions or alterations will be kept pending till December 21, 2021. However, the allottees who do not deposit the penal charge on the basis of self-certified area may be issued notices of demolition or cancellation thereafter.

CHB allottees complain that the need-based changes allowed didn’t resolve their problems. The federation has been demanding that as per the Delhi Model, the covered area should be relaxed.

“One-time charges should be taken for this coverage without regularising additional coverage, so that people could get relief. Charges could also be taken to regularise the construction on public land stipulating that the user will have no legal right over these projections,” said Nirmal Dutt, chairman of the federation.