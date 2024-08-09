Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic silver gets a cracker celebration at Panipat home

Sweets were distributed and firecrackers bursted as celebrations erupted at Panipat’s Khandra village, Neeraj Chopra’s home, after the poster boy for Indian athletics clinched the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final at Paris Olympics. A giant screen set up to watch the Olympic final outside Neeraj Chopra’s home. (HT)

Neeraj’s family had put up a giant screen outside their residence, where villagers gathered to watch the live feed from Stade de France, with family members

People were seen standing at the terrace of their houses at midnight to witness the history in making.

Neeraj’s 89.45m throw, which put him the silver medal position behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who in fact set a new Olympic record with a humongous throw of 92.97 m, was welcomed with cheers from across the village.

Sweets were distributed among the spectators while firecrackers were burst amid loud cheers after the Indian assured himself of a second consecutive Olympics medal. His parents also began receiving frenetic phone calls and congratulatory messages.

His father, Satish, said it was Pakistan’s day in the men’s javelin throw final, but was happy that his son had won a silver despite injuries that led to multiple foul throws.

Beaming with pride, he told the media that his son’s success will inspire future generations to take up the sport.

Neeraj’s mother, Saroj Devi, meanwhile, said, “We are very happy. For us, silver is as valuable as gold. The gold medalist is also like our son. Despite his injury, we are proud of our son’s performance.”

Meanwhile, celebrations also took place at Ror Dharamshala in Karnal by the community members late at night.