Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neeraj dedicates medal to Milkha
chandigarh news

Neeraj dedicates medal to Milkha

Neeraj Chopra, who became first ever Indian to bag a medal in the track and field event in Olympics when he clinched the gold in javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, dedicated the win to late legendary Milkha Singh
By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's javelin throw event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP via Getty Images)

Neeraj Chopra, who became first ever Indian to bag a medal in the track and field event in Olympics when he clinched the gold in javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, dedicated the win to late legendary Milkha Singh. He said after the win, “I dedicate the medal to Milkha Singh; I hope he is watching from heaven. Had he been alive, I would have gone to meet him with the medal.” He won the men’s javelin throw event with a best distance of 87.58m.

Milkha, who died two months ago at 91 in Chandigarh, always wished to see an Indian athlete clinch a medal in the Olympics. He was the first Indian male to reach the final of an Olympic athletics event and was placed fourth in the 400-metre race at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

Praising Neeraj’s win, Milkha’s golfer son, Jeev Milkha Singh tweeted: “What a show @Neeraj_chopra1! Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India’s first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen.”

The country had longed for an athletics medal after near misses from Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George in the Olympics over the years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP