Neeraj dedicates medal to Milkha

Neeraj Chopra, who became first ever Indian to bag a medal in the track and field event in Olympics when he clinched the gold in javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, dedicated the win to late legendary Milkha Singh. He said after the win, “I dedicate the medal to Milkha Singh; I hope he is watching from heaven. Had he been alive, I would have gone to meet him with the medal.” He won the men’s javelin throw event with a best distance of 87.58m.

Milkha, who died two months ago at 91 in Chandigarh, always wished to see an Indian athlete clinch a medal in the Olympics. He was the first Indian male to reach the final of an Olympic athletics event and was placed fourth in the 400-metre race at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

Praising Neeraj’s win, Milkha’s golfer son, Jeev Milkha Singh tweeted: “What a show @Neeraj_chopra1! Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India’s first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen.”

The country had longed for an athletics medal after near misses from Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George in the Olympics over the years.