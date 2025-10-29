‘Neglect, outdated policies driving industry out of Chandigarh’

Once envisioned as an integral part of Le Corbusier’s original city plan, Industrial Area today stands as a stark reminder of administrative neglect and outdated regulations. Entrepreneurs say indifference and a lack of policy foresight have driven many industrial units to relocate to neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, where industrial policies are more dynamic and supportive. Despite repeated representations, the city’s industrial ecosystem remains stifled by old norms. A long-pending demand to convert industrial and commercial plots from leasehold to freehold was turned down by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July this year.

Allotted as early as the 1970s — most with full payments already made — these leasehold plots continue to be a major hurdle. Industrialists say they are unable to mortgage their properties or raise credit from banks, restricting expansion and modernisation. Defective property titles and the absence of a clear transfer policy until 2010 have further discouraged investment, leaving several plots in ownership limbo.

Floor Area Ratio, misuse notices major hurdles

Industrialists have also sought withdrawal of building misuse and violation notices, pointing out that the existing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) — fixed at 0.75 for nearly four decades — has not been revised despite changing industrial requirements. Despite directions from the Union ministry of industrial policy and promotion to review the local policy, there has been little movement.

Industrialists have urged that the existing FAR be revised for smaller plots — 5 marla to 1 kanal — in line with the relief already extended to larger plots above 2 kanals.

‘MSME sector languishing’

Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal recently wrote to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, highlighting that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in Chandigarh “is veritably languishing”.

“While several activities have been recognised as ‘services’ under MSME norms at the national level, the Chandigarh administration still does not permit them in the Industrial Area,” Bansal said. “This disconnect severely hampers the growth of small and medium enterprises, depriving the region of much-needed diversification and employment opportunities.” He also objected to retrospective building violation penalties imposed for 2007–09, calling them inconsistent with the Punjab Capital (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.

Director Industries Paviter Singh said the revised Industrial Policy is under consideration and will align with the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme of the Ministry of MSME.

Unfulfilled promises, stalled expansion

The 2015 Procurement Preference Policy – which mandated government departments to source 20% of reserved items from local MSMEs – remains unimplemented despite identification of 3,000 products such as sanitary fittings, office supplies, and furniture.