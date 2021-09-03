Neighbour, aide gangrape 16-year-old girl in Ludhiana

In yet another sexual crime against minors in the district, two men gangraped a 16-year-old girl after tying her up at her house in Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon on Thursday.

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Prithi, who is 33 years old and unmarried, and Amandeep Singh, alias Kalu, were arrested on Friday.

They were caught following a complaint by the girl’s maternal grandfather. The complainant told the police that his 16-year-old granddaughter, a Class-10 pass-out, lived with him and his wife.

On Thursday, he and his wife had gone somewhere, while their granddaughter was home alone. When they returned in the evening, they found her crying inconsolably.

On being coaxed, she revealed that their neighbours, Sukhwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh, barged into their house in their absence and overpowered her. As she raised the alarm, the duo gagged her and tied up her hands using different pieces of cloth, before taking turns to rape her. They fled the spot after threatening her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested the accused who were facing a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

On Thursday, a Ludhiana resident was booked for raping a 15-year-old girl for three days in Haryana’s Fatehabad district. In another case, a slum dweller was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl and impregnating her in Sehjomajra village.