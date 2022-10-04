Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neighbour extorts 12 lakh, jewellery from 16-yr-old boy in Ludhiana

Neighbour extorts 12 lakh, jewellery from 16-yr-old boy in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:09 AM IST

The accused, Mohit Sood, allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the teenager with a woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, if he did not pay him.

An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony was booked for honey trapping a 16-year-old boy, and extorting 12.71 lakh, a mobile phone and jewellery from him, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mohit Sood, allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the teenager with a woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, if he did not pay him.

The boy’s uncle, Narinder Kumar, a realtor, who lives in the same locality, said, “My 16-year-old nephew lives with me. I had noticed that cash and jewellery had been going missing from the house for sometime. When I asked my nephew, he confessed to taking the valuables and cash to pay the blackmailer.”

The teenager said he had given the accused has extorted 12.71 lakh, two gold rings, two gold earrings, a gold chain, gold bracelet and a mobile phone to the accused.

An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP