Neighbour extorts 12 lakh, jewellery from 16-yr-old boy in Ludhiana

A resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony was booked for honey trapping a 16-year-old boy, and extorting ₹12.71 lakh, a mobile phone and jewellery from him, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mohit Sood, allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the teenager with a woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, if he did not pay him.

The boy’s uncle, Narinder Kumar, a realtor, who lives in the same locality, said, “My 16-year-old nephew lives with me. I had noticed that cash and jewellery had been going missing from the house for sometime. When I asked my nephew, he confessed to taking the valuables and cash to pay the blackmailer.”

The teenager said he had given the accused has extorted ₹ 12.71 lakh, two gold rings, two gold earrings, a gold chain, gold bracelet and a mobile phone to the accused.

An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

