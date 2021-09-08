Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Education Policy should be backed, says Union minister
National Education Policy should be backed, says Union minister

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was speaking virtually during the 54th annual day celebrations of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke during the 54th annual day celebrations of NITTTR. (HT file photo)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged faculty members to support and contribute to the timely implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

He was speaking virtually at the 54th annual day celebrations of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

NITTTR is an autonomous institute of ministry of education (MoE) established in 1967.

Pradhan laid the foundation stone of the faculty residence building at NITTTR and also inaugurated an AR/VR lab.

While delivering his inaugural address, he urged upon the faculty for their support and contributions for effective and timely implementation of the National Education Policy for transformational contribution in Digital Mission, Unnat Bharat, Aatmanirbharbharat and Swachh Bharat Mission.

NITTTR director Professor Shyam Sundar Pattnaik also presented the annual report for the year 2020-21.

“The institute trained 74,337 technical faculty participants, conducted 55 curriculum workshops, published 269 research publications (215 in international journals, 54 in conferences), submitted 49 research projects, awarded PhD degrees to 10 students, filed four patents and many more which are unthinkable during the pandemic period,” he added.

“Professor Pattnaik dedicated the achievement to the sincerity, team work and commitment of its faculty staff and students,” NITTTR said in an official communiqué.

During the annual function, the institute also awarded the best-performing employees, meritorious students, best-performing polytechnic and engineering colleges of the northern region and winners of the digital poster competition.

NITTTR is aiming to get a ‘deemed-to-be-university’ status under ‘de novo’ category.

