Ludhiana: Nepalese domestic help sedates employer’s mother in robbery bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Hired a month ago, a Nepalese domestic help with the help of her husband allegedly sedated an elderly woman in an attempt to rob the house in Ramandeep Colony of Mundian, police said on Tuesday.

The couple had stolen some cash and jewellery by opening the almiras when the neighbours nabbed them. (iStock)

The Jamalpur police arrested the accused, identified as Tara and her husband Chatiya Bahadur of Mudian Kalan and lodged an FIR against them under sections 328, 381 and 34 of the IPC.

The accused had switched off all CCTVs installed in the house while attempting the robbery.

The victim, Neelam Devi, was alone in the house when the incident happened on Monday. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of her son Rohit Sharma.

Sharma said that he had hired Tara one month ago for daily chores and to take care of his ailing mother. On Monday, he received a call from his relative who noticed that his mother was lying unconscious on a chair in the veranda of the house. They also noticed a man entering the house. The locals nabbed the two accused.

Sharma said that when he reached home, he found his mother was unconscious. The domestic help had mixed sedatives in her food. After she lost consciousness, Tara called her husband.

The couple had stolen some cash and jewellery by opening the almiras when the neighbours nabbed them.

ASI Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 328, 381 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The victim has been admitted to hospital.

