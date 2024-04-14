Nepalese man caught with 32 stolen sports cycles in Panchkula

Having a fancy for sports bicycles, a 42-year-old Nepalese man went on a theft spree, stealing 32 such bicycles from across Panchkula. The accused, as per police records, is a habitual thief who was released on bail in February this year. (HT photo)

The accused, identified as Neem Kanta, alias Deva, eventually landed in police net while moving around on one of the stolen cycles.

On Saturday, a team from the Sector 10 police post caught him following a tip-off.

Police officials said he had stolen the bicycles from various parks and hidden them in the jungle area in Kharar, Mohali, as well as Tipra village in Kalka.

He had even sold a few bicycles, costing between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, at discounted rates between ₹1,000 and ₹1,800.

He was also arrested by Chandigarh Police in September 2021 and at that time, too, police had recovered 19 sports bicycles on his disclosure.

The accused was then staying in Kansal with his family, and working as a cook and waiter.