Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nepalese thieves that targeted compatriots at Chandigarh bus stand held
chandigarh news

Nepalese thieves that targeted compatriots at Chandigarh bus stand held

Polic said the accused, who were all drug addicts, would approach other Nepalese citizens at the bus stand. After building rapport with them using their native language, they would steal their bags
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The accused were presented in a Chandigarh court on Sunday. Ganesh and Virender were sent to judicial custody, and Rajesh to one-day police remand to ascertain his involvement in more such cases. (HT Photo)

Police have busted a gang of three Nepalese men who stole belongings of their travelling compatriots at the Sector-43 ISBT.

With the arrest of the accused, Ganesh, 42, and Virender, alias Biru, 26, who currently live in Manimajra, and Rajesh, 20, who lives in Dhakoli, police have solved two cases from Friday and Saturday.

A stolen laptop, mobile phone and charger were recovered from them.

Police said the accused were drug addicts. They would approach other Nepalese citizens at the bus stand. After building rapport with them using their native language, they would steal their bags.

During interrogation, Rajesh confessed to have stolen the laptop bag of one Basant Khadka on Friday and then another from a Kailash Negi on Saturday.

The accused were presented in court on Sunday. Ganesh and Virender were sent to judicial custody, and Rajesh to one-day police remand to ascertain his involvement in more such cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spouse visa: Ludhiana resident duped by wife, in-laws

Haryana allows colleges, polytechnics to open; no decision on residential varsities yet

Haryana Police women constable exam: Ambala roads choked as 50,000 appear for two-day exam

Chandigarh MC polls: Bansal calls upon residents to end BJP rule in city
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP