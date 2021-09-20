Nepalese thieves that targeted compatriots at Chandigarh bus stand held

Police have busted a gang of three Nepalese men who stole belongings of their travelling compatriots at the Sector-43 ISBT.

With the arrest of the accused, Ganesh, 42, and Virender, alias Biru, 26, who currently live in Manimajra, and Rajesh, 20, who lives in Dhakoli, police have solved two cases from Friday and Saturday.

A stolen laptop, mobile phone and charger were recovered from them.

Police said the accused were drug addicts. They would approach other Nepalese citizens at the bus stand. After building rapport with them using their native language, they would steal their bags.

During interrogation, Rajesh confessed to have stolen the laptop bag of one Basant Khadka on Friday and then another from a Kailash Negi on Saturday.

The accused were presented in court on Sunday. Ganesh and Virender were sent to judicial custody, and Rajesh to one-day police remand to ascertain his involvement in more such cases.